Taylor Swift Lends Blake Lively 'Invaluable Support' Amid Drama (EXCL)

Blake Lively is seriously panicked over all the backlash she’s been getting on social media and throughout Hollywood – so she’s turned to best friend Taylor Swift for guidance and advice about how to ride out the storm that’s threatening to engulf her entire life, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Even though Taylor’s busy with her tour in London, she’s been solid as a rock for Blake,” the source says.

“She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down, that it’s par for the course when you make a big impact.”

Blake, 37, hasn’t posted to Instagram since August 8, one day before the premier of It Ends With Us.

As Life & Style previously reported, the Gossip Girl actress decided to take a social media hiatus after being labeled a “mean girl” by online fans amid backlash on her promo tour.

Many commenters blasted the star for making “tone deaf” remarks about domestic violence while promoting the movie, which deals heavily with the subject.

Others criticized Blake for some of her premiere interviews, as well as previous ones where she came across as somewhat cold. One featured The Town actress being interviewed by Norwegian entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa in 2016. The reporter congratulated Blake on her “little bump,” as the actress had just announced her pregnancy. She snarked back to the not-pregnant reporter, “Congratulations on your little bump.”

Blake’s behavior during the promo tour also sparked rumors of a feud between herself and onscreen love interest, Justin Baldoni, who is also the film’s director. Speculation reached a peak when she didn’t pose with the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, at the film’s New York City premiere on August 6 nor do any press interviews alongside the filmmaker, despite doing so with other costars.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“Blake knows that anonymous online haters are going to continue to gossip and spread lies,” a second source previously told Life & Style. “But she’s not going to let them bring her down.”

The first source continues: “[Taylor]’s reminding Blake daily of all the people that love her and know the real her and telling her that’s what matters more than a bunch of strangers on the internet.”

“It goes without saying that Blake really appreciates all the advice and support, it means the world to her and just proves that Taylor is the kind of friend that’s there through thick and thin.”

“Having Taylor in her corner is so helpful,” the source adds, “because she’s actually been through her fair share of stressful situations in the public eye, so she knows firsthand what she’s talking about when she gives advice.”

Blake even celebrated her birthday at the “Cruel Summer” singer’s Rhode Island home over the August 24 weekend.

“She also knows how awful it feels when it’s happening so she’s not trying to minimize Blake’s feelings, but at the same time she does remind her that the haters are always going to be there, and the more successful she is, the louder they will get,” the insider assures.

“Having Taylor’s support has been invaluable because she just knows all the right things to say.”

“The silver lining of this is that it’s brought these two even closer.”