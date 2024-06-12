Taylor Swift Rewears Grammys Clock Necklace, Possible Easter Egg

Another Easter egg? Taylor Swift‘s fans are on the lookout for a major announcement from the singer after she rewore the clock necklace she donned for the 2024 Grammys out for a dinner in London on Tuesday, June 11.

The “Fortnight” songstress’ fans pointed to the significance of the piece of jewelry, as Taylor, 34, wore the timepiece choker while announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on April 19.

“Taylor’s ENTIRE outfit last night was SO tortured poets coded!!! The clock necklace, the red shoes (red herring???). I’m CONVINCED somethings happening tmrw,” one fan wrote on X, adding the hashtags for Taylor’s Liverpool Eras Tour stop and TTPD.

The Pennsylvania native is performing three sold-out shows in Liverpool, England, between Thursday, June 13, to Saturday, June 15.

“Taylor is wearing the same clock necklace in London recently that she only wore once before at the Grammys when she announced TTPD. What is she up to?” one fan account asked. “She’s plotting again,” one user responded while another noted her expression, writing, “Pls did y’all see the smirk as she went into the car? I know y’all saw it.”

“The fact that she not only is wearing the clock necklace again, but she also has her announcement smirk…has me nervous for the 100th show!” one person posted. Another asked, “The clock necklace, the smirk, oh Taylor what are you planning?”

Taylor donned the choker along with a black corset top, matching trousers and a long gray coat as she went to dinner at Argentinean restaurant Casa Cruz in London during a quick break amid the U.K. leg of her Eras tour.

She was joined by a posse of A-list pals, including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge and two of the Haim sisters.

The necklace was set to midnight when the “Karma” singer won both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights at the Grammys on February 4.

Many Swifties were expecting Taylor would announce the release date of the highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Instead, they got a huge surprise when during her first acceptance speech, Tay revealed brand new music was on the way.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she began. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”