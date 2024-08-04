Amid her record-breaking Eras tour, Taylor Swift took some time to voice a commercial in support of the Team USA Olympians. The Saturday, August 3, ad featured Taylor’s song “Style” playing in the background as she narrated words of encouragement and gave a shout-out to three of the United States’ top female athletes.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching,” Taylor, 34, said in the commercial, while footage of Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Sha’Carri Richardson competing in their respective sports – gymnastics, swimming, and track and field – played. “Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style. Whatever it is.”

She then named names to promote the primetime airing of the Olympics on NBC by adding, “Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone. Three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight in Paris.”

Taylor has been publicly showing support to Simone, 27, for weeks, beginning during the 2024 Olympic trials in June. Simone’s floor exercise routine is set to the Grammy winner’s song “…Ready for It?” and Taylor commented on it via X. “Watched this so many times and still unready,” the pop star admitted. “She’s ready for it tho.”

On July 27, she also posted a video to her Instagram Story of an Olympics ad that included “…Ready for It?” in the background. “So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes,” Taylor captioned the post.

Taylor has been spending her summer in Europe for the European leg of her Eras tour. She wrapped up three straight shows in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, August, 3, and will return to the stage in Vienna, Austria, with three more concerts beginning on Thursday, August 8. The European leg will then conclude with five shows in London later this month.

After a break during September, Taylor will bring the tour back to the United States and Canada to end the year. She confirmed earlier this summer that the tour would be ending with the shows in Vancouver in December.

However, Swifties still have plenty to look forward to, as Taylor still has two rerecorded albums – Reputation and Taylor Swift (debut) – to release. In an effort to earn back the rights to the masters of her first six records, Taylor has been releasing rerecorded versions of the albums with several never-before-heard songs “from the vault” that didn’t make it on the tracklist the first time around.

She released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023. Amid the rereleases, Taylor also dropped two new albums – Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department – in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Plus, the “Fortnight” singer will likely be popping up at several football games during the 2024 NFL season to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.