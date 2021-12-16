Tayshia Adams is clapping back at former Bachelor Colton Underwood for saying that he “felt so bad” for her during their Fantasy Suite date in his upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, calling his remarks “extremely rude.”

During the latest “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episode, Tayshia, 31, retorted to Colton’s comment, “Don’t make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me. Anyway, I’m not the only person he should be feeling bad for; there’s other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure.”

In a discussion with former contestant Onyeka Ehie on his Netflix series, Colton, who previously came out as gay in an interview with Good Morning America in April 2021, said that he “felt so bad, even like for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. It was, like, 78 degrees in the thing, and I was like sweating. I just don’t want to give her the wrong impression.”

However, Tayshia disputes Colton’s account of that night.

“No, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night,” she claimed to host Becca Kufrin on “Bachelor Happy Hour”. “This has been said multiple times. It’s been said in his book; it’s been said on television; it’s been said in his show apparently.”

“He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation,” she added. “It was so hot and sticky. So, there’s actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt.”

Colton, 29, elaborated on why he felt hesitant about his Fantasy Suite date with Tayshia in his series, saying, “People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner, nervous. What people saw was this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us, but in reality, I didn’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn’t want to put Tayshia through that.”

“I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like if I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight?” he continued “Crossing that line was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other, and I didn’t know which way that was gonna be.”

“Honestly, it makes me so sad,” Tayshia said of Colton’s story about wearing sweatpants in the Fantasy Suite. “We did have really good conversations, and we ended on a good page. I don’t think there’s any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends.”

“So, for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true. It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?”

A rep for Colton did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.