The Bachelorette’s Sam McKinney Says He’s ‘Not Perfect’

Bachelor Nation fans have been biting their nails waiting for Jenn Tran to send home Sam McKinney and after the South Carolina native stuck his foot in his mouth for the final time, he was sent packing. After his exit was aired during the Monday, August 12, episode of The Bachelorette, Sam admitted to his Instagram followers that he is “not perfect.”

“As tough as this was to watch, I’m thankful. Jenn’s fearlessness in all aspects of this process showed me that it was possible for me to open myself back up after my past. Her ability to feel and respond to all of my emotions in every situation was something that I’ve never had. It’s something that gives me hope for the future,” Sam, 27, captioned his video shortly after the episode aired.

He later added, “I’m not perfect. And I don’t claim to be. But I do know where my heart is and the love I have inside of me. And I’m looking forward to the day I get to share that with someone.”

Sam had quickly gone from the first impression rose winner to the season 21 villain. Not only did viewers catch his red flag tendencies, but so did Jenn, 26.

Pushing Jenn to jump off of New Zealand’s tallest building, Auckland Sky Tower, despite her deep fear of heights was one thing. However, when Sam admitted that he thought Jenn’s Bachelor costars Maria Georgas or Daisy Kent were going to be the lead this season, he pretty much eliminated himself.

ABC

During the group date on Monday’s episode, Sam and a handful of the remaining contestants visited radio hosts Jubal & Bender in Seattle alongside former Bachelor Jason Mesnick and wife Molly.

Sam’s time in the hot seat showed his true colors after he was asked about his first impression of Jenn when he walked out of the limo.

“This girl is not my type,” he recalled. “I thought the Bachelorette was going to be Daisy or Maria.”

Fans were convinced that Daisy, 25, was going to be the Bachelorette after becoming runner-up on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. After she turned it down, the offer went to Maria, 29, who initially accepted the role, but claimed to have backed out before filming.

The cherry on top? Before Sam made his jaw-dropping comment, he claimed to be “falling in love” with Jenn “from the first time [they] had a conversation.”

Jenn is good with numbers, and she decided that Sam’s back-and-forth declarations didn’t add up. So, he was eliminated before hometown dates.

During his Instagram video, Sam thanked the physician assistant for “showing” him that he is “capable of loving again” after his ex-fiancée cheated on him.

“That’s something that I’m extremely grateful for. I wish that I was able to truly show how I felt in that moment right there,” he said. “But that love that I carry is, it’s visceral, it’s instinctive and it’s beyond description and it just didn’t work in that setting – and that’s OK.”

Sam concluded the clip noting, “I really want to say thank you to my castmates. I made friends that I will hold on to forever and for the fans that have still supported me through all of this. Thank you because that was not easy watching. So, y’all’s kindness has gone so much farther than what you know, for me and for my family into my family. I love you guys. Thank you.”