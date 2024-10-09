He has no idea this is just the beginning. Freida McFadden’s hit psychological thriller book The Housemaid is officially getting the movie treatment, and two cast members have already been announced. Fans of the series, which contains three novels, were ~thrilled~ about the news and eager to learn more.

What Is ‘The Housemaid’ About?

Freida’s book follows Millie Calloway, a struggling young woman with a criminal past who takes on a job as a live-in housekeeper to wealthy couple Nina and Andrew Winchester. Things start out well, but they quickly take a turn when Nina exhibits strange behavior, including giving Millie a room that only locks from the outside.

“‘Welcome to the family,’ Nina Winchester says as I shake her elegant, manicured hand,” the book’s synopsis reads. “I smile politely, gazing around the marble hallway. Working here is my last chance to start fresh. I can pretend to be whoever I like. But I’ll soon learn that the Winchesters’ secrets are far more dangerous than my own …”

The description continues, “Every day I clean the Winchesters’ beautiful house top to bottom. I collect their daughter from school. And I cook a delicious meal for the whole family before heading up to eat alone in my tiny room on the top floor.”

“I try to ignore how Nina makes a mess just to watch me clean it up. How she tells strange lies about her own daughter. And how her husband Andrew seems more broken every day. But as I look into Andrew’s handsome brown eyes, so full of pain, it’s hard not to imagine what it would be like to live Nina’s life. The walk-in closet, the fancy car, the perfect husband,” the synopsis reads.

It concludes, “I only try on one of Nina’s pristine white dresses once. Just to see what it’s like. But she soon finds out … and by the time I realize my attic bedroom door only locks from the outside, it’s far too late. But I reassure myself: the Winchesters don’t know who I really am. They don’t know what I’m capable of.”

When Was ‘The Housemaid’ Movie Announced?

The Housemaid movie was officially announced by production company Hidden Pictures and Lionsgate on October 8, 2024. A Simple Favor and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is set to direct.

“I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate,” Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, said in a statement shared via Deadline. “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

Who Is in the Cast of ‘The Housemaid’ Movie?

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried were announced as the film’s first two stars, playing Millie and Nina, respectively. Andrew’s actor and other cast members have yet to be announced.

“Tell me about yourself, Millie,” Sydney captioned an Instagram video of herself with the book in her hands.

Amanda also appeared in a video on The Housemaid movie’s official Instagram account. “Hey, it’s Amanda Seyfried. And I just want to let you know that The Housemaid by Freida McFadden is coming to the big screen. Stay tuned,” she said.

“Please, call her Nina,” the caption read.

In her own Instagram post, Freida shared how thrilled she was to have her book adapted.

“I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!!” she wrote. “@Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig… mind blown!!!! I’m so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!!!!!”

Does ‘The Housemaid’ Movie Have a Release Date?

The Housemaid movie has yet to begin production, so no release date has been announced.