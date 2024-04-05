Sure, these ladies are megawatt celebrities, but they’ve found their romantic matches in some pretty normal dudes!

Chris & Ellen

It was in 2003 that Ellen Pompeo first locked eyes with her real-life McDreamy — record producer Chris Ivery — at an L.A. grocery store. The pair wed four years later and became parents to three kids. “My husband is a fantastic guy,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 54, has raved of Chris, 56. “And very, very secure.”

Jaron & Gal

He’s not famous himself. But Gal Gadot’s hubby of 15 years, Jaron Varsano, inspired the Wonder Woman lead to pursue acting. “I would never be where I am without him,” the 38-year-old has said of the Israeli real estate developer, 48, with whom she shares four little girls. “He was the one to give me the courage to do it …. He’s the dreamer.”

Gaga & Michael

Lady Gaga, herself, admits she’s got “stupid love” with entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Polansky. Though the duo, who’ve been linked since 2019, don’t often speak of their romance, they were recently spotted holding hands at the 2024 Super Bowl. The singer, 38, “knows Michael is the one,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She’s crazy about him.”

Margot & Tom

Margot Robbie acknowledges that her platonic housemate-turned-producing partner and spouse, Tom Ackerley, 33, prefers to stay behind the camera. “We were friends for so long,” the Barbie actress, 33, who tied the knot with her regular joe in 2016, has recalled of their early beginnings. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back.’”

J-Law & Cooke

Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney were introduced by a mutual friend in 2018 and said “I do” a year later. “He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” the Causeway star, 33, has said about her beau, 39. The duo welcomed son Cy in 2022.

Jonathan & Sydney

While Sydney Sweeney is very open about some aspects of her life, the 26-year-old keeps her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino private. A few details she has shared? “He’s a business guy,” Syd said in December. “He’s from Chicago.” Together since 2018, they also ​co produced her rom-com Anyone but You.