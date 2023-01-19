Another mystery to solve! Jennifer Garner is taking on the lead role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the thriller novel of the same name by Laura Dave.

“I devoured the book,” the 13 Going on 30 alum told Vanity Fair in January 2023, revealing that she read it with one of her kids. “We were so compelled to keep reading and bedtime was just flying out the window every single night because it was just one more chapter, one more chapter, one more chapter.”

The forthcoming series is being produced by Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production company. After hearing that Julia Roberts had dropped out of the project, Jennifer went on “a letter-writing campaign” and got the role of Hannah. Keep reading for everything to know about the series, including release date, how to watch, full cast details and more.

What Is ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ About?

According to Apple TV+, the show is set to follow “Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.”

Jennifer told Vanity Fair that she “felt such a connection to the character” when reading the book. “Even though I’ve been a mom for a minute, I can really understand looking at the world of teenagers and feeling like, OK, what is the path forward? What am I supposed to do? Just feeling unsure of your place in the landscape.”

Apple TV+

Who Is Starring In ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’?

Other than the Yes Day actress, Angourie Rice will be playing the role of Bailey. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will play the role of Owen, and Aisha Tyler is set to star as Jules.

How to Watch ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

The seven-episode series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023, with a two-episode premiere. Following episodes will premiere on a weekly basis.

Is ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Based on a Book?

The novel’s author, Laura, had a major part in the film’s adaptation. Jennifer, for her part, wants viewers to “feel satisfied” with how it’s been turned into a series. The Elektra alum told Vanity Fair that she wants viewers “to feel compelled to keep watching in the same way that I was driven to read. Chapter, after chapter, after chapter.”