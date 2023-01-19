Fashionista! Jennifer Garner rocked a black mini skirt and knee-high boots during an Apple TV+ event for her upcoming series, The Last Thing He Told Me, on Wednesday, January 18.

The Adam Project star, 50, showed off her toned legs in the cute ensemble, which she paired with a white turtleneck blouse and a chain necklace.

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock

“There is plenty of time to tell you all about it, but for now — a first look at [The Last Thing He Told Me], out April 14th,” Jennifer wrote via Instagram on the same day, adding, “I’m honored to bring Hannah Hall to life for you.”

The Last Thing He Told Me was written and adapted for TV by author Laura Dave. It follows a woman named Hannah who is forced to forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find out why her husband mysteriously disappeared.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s easy to see that Jennifer’s effortless beauty radiates from the inside out. When it comes to keeping her youthful glow, the mom of three, who shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, revealed her sage advice.

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she previously told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2022, noting that her career as an actress has made her even more aware of her appearance.

“We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face,” she continued. “My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything … You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

The Love, Simon actress likes to focus on other things besides her appearance, including her health and staying physically fit. She’s kept in amazing shape all these years, and her personal trainer, Beth Nicely, credited it to the fact that Jennifer “likes to work really hard.”

“She’s very, very strong,” the fitness guru told The Thirty about the Texas native. “I consider her a professional athlete in what she’s capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination.”