Courtesy of Sway House/Instagram

There’s really no such thing as being too old for TikTok. That said, if you’re a millennial, there’s a strong chance you might feel a bit, er, out of place scrolling through the app … and we suspect members of The Sway House have something to do with it.

The group of creators — similar to Jake Paul’s Team 10 or David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad — is basically just a bunch of guys from Gen Z who smile, lip-sync and dance somewhat provocatively on camera.

It may not sound like enough to launch a bona fide career as an influencer, but that’s exactly what happened! All of the members boast millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter rivaling A-lister families like the Kardashians.

Here’s the thing: It can be a bit tricky to keep up with who’s actually a part of the group. With that, we decided to break it down for you. The original Sway House members included Bryce Hall, Anthony Reeves, Griffin Johnson, Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards, Quinton Griggs, Kio Cyr and Nick Bean.

Courtesy of Sway House/Instagram

Since then, Nick, Jaden, Josh, Quinton and Griffin have apparently left Sway. However, they all still hang out and create content together. So, ultimately, it’s unclear what leaving really means. Additionally, Blake Gray and Noah Beck have seemingly joined the group in lieu of the others departing.

Unlike The Hype House, another group of Gen Z content creators, it looks like members of Sway live together, whereas Hype House members come and go as they please. Moreover, based on their content, it doesn’t appear as though The Sway House has as many strict rules. “It’s 24/7 here. Last night we posted at 2 a.m. [There are] probably 100 TikToks made here per day. At [a] minimum,” Hype House member Thomas Petrou told The New York Times in May.

“If someone slips up constantly, they’ll not be a part of this team anymore. You can’t come and stay with us for a week and not make any videos, it’s not going to work,” he continued. “This whole house is designed for productivity. If you want to party, [there are] hundreds of houses that throw parties in L.A. every weekend. We don’t want to be that. It’s not in line with anyone in this house’s brand. This house is about creating something big, and you can’t do that if you’re going out on the weekends.”

No shade to Thomas, but it looks like the members of The Sway House have managed to strike a work/life (read: partying) balance. To learn more about them, scroll through the gallery below!