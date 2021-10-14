Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Willy Wonka on Set of New Movie: Photos

It’s happening! Timothée Chalamet transformed into Willy Wonka while on set of his new movie, aptly titled Wonka, on Wednesday, October 13.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 25, is shooting the much-anticipated flick in England. Photos showed Timothée wearing the iconic burgundy coat and brown top hat of the famous candyman while filming in the city of Bath alongside British actor Tom Davis.

The Call Me By Your Name actor first gave fans a glimpse of himself gearing up for the role on October 11. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA,” he wrote via Instagram. The quote was in reference to a line from Gene Wilder’s famous portrayal of Willy Wonka in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Timothée also shared two photos to tease followers even more. One snapshot showed the Lady Bird actor giving a mischievous look in his costume while standing behind a camera. The other photo was a close up of Wonka’s cane, which featured a tiny, purple present wrapped in a red ribbon sitting inside.

The movie is being directed by Paul King and is based on a screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby, Deadline reported. Although details are being kept hush-hush, it will reportedly be a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and will focus on Wonka’s early life.

The Little Women actor has skyrocketed to fame in just a few short years. The New York City native admitted he’s simply taking things day by day when it comes to navigating his newfound fame.

“I’m figuring it out,” he told Time magazine on October 11. “On my worst days, I feel a tension in figuring it out. But on my best days, I feel like I’m growing right on time.”

As far as staying grounded, Timothée is leaning on advice from fellow A-listers. “One of my heroes — I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice … No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” the Dune star explained.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Timothée on set of Wonka!