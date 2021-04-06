When Todd Chrisley and his family made their reality TV debut in 2014 on USA’s Chrisley Knows Best, he was a Southern real estate tycoon and multimillionaire who recently ran into bad luck financially. Now, he is a bonafide reality TV star and fans can’t help but realize how much he’s changed over the years.

In 2012, Todd filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection after amassing nearly $50 million in debt, according to People. “He guaranteed a real estate development loan and it failed,” his attorney, Robert Furr, told the outlet at the time. “He was on the hook for $30 million. If he hadn’t had that happen, he would have been fine, financially.”

Because Todd’s family continued to lead their lavish lifestyle, the court-appointed trustee was suspicious and launched an investigation to look into whether the couple were hiding any wealth. “He has cooperated fully,” Furr said. “He has been totally honest and forthright. He is not hiding assets.” The bankruptcy was finally settled in 2017, according to Forbes.

Thanks to his wife, former beauty pageant competitor Julie Chrisley, the family was still able to get by financially. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julie is worth $3 million on her own. But with the bankruptcy, Todd, Julie, and their kids — Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley — were forced to scale back their lavish lifestyles.

In May 2019, the family moved from Atlanta, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee, where they would be able to afford a luxurious home. That August, they ran into trouble with the law when Todd and Julie were indicted on tax evasion charges but they maintained their innocence.

“We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it. We want to express our gratitude to everyone who helped place us where we are today in our lives. We thank you for our support, and we will continue to work every day to earn your respect, loyalty and admiration.” By October 2019, Todd and Julie were cleared of all charges.

