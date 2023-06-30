The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 Cast Are International Hotties! See Photos and Premiere Date Details

The sun isn’t the only thing burning up this summer as Too Hot to Handle season 5 is set to return real soon. The sexy Netflix dating show announced the cast via Instagram on June 29, and the singles look like they’re ready to take over the sinful villa.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 will star international contestants Alex Snell, Ꭼlys Hutchinson, Courtney K Randolph, Hunter LoNigro, Megan Thomson, Dre Woodard, Isaac Francis, Christine Obanor, Louis Russell and Hannah Brooke.

The attractive contestants shared their excitement for their upcoming reality TV debut on their respective Instagram accounts and showcased their cheekiness in their announcements.

“This British gentleman is just like a cup of English Breakfast. Strong and full-bodied … Catch me on #TooHotToHandle on July 14th,” Alex wrote alongside his official cast photo.

Meanwhile, Christine captioned her ~slay~ post, “I bet you’ve never seen a 6’1 Goddess on your screen before, so let me be your first.”

This season, the cast will put their naughtiest desires on hold and obey the rules of robot Lana in hopes to win the $200,000 cash prize.

Although the rules to win the beloved money seem quite simple, the prior cast members have had trouble following the rules. In the past, the contestants could not kiss, heavy pet, self-satisfy or have sex. That being said, they have zero privacy.

“We had producers there 24/7. Not the same producers [around the clock], but people were always on location. Like every TV show, you have medics, you have security guards, you have people who know how to book cars, you have people who can make you a sandwich,” series producer Louise Peet said in a 2020 interview with People. “Also, we had to keep an eye on them, didn’t we? So, there was no self-gratification in the middle of the night! That was someone’s job as well.”

Over the seasons, viewers have seen real relationships form in the villa which then continued on the outside world. Although some pairs like season 1 stars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey weren’t endgame, a few are going strong.

The remaining Too Hot to Couples are season 2’s Emily Miller and Cam Homes and season 4 couple Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 14.

Let’s meet the bros and babes! Keep scrolling to meet the sexy singles on the Netflix dating show.