Too Hot to Handle’s Season 2 Cast Is Hotter Than Ever: Cast Photos, Premiere Date and More

Get ready! Too Hot to Handle’s season 2 cast has been revealed, and these sexy singles are going to have their work cut out for them as they try to resist temptation.

Season 2 will premiere on June 23, but the episodes will be released weekly on Netflix instead of all at once. The reality series has also been greenlit for a third season.

“The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of unscripted and documentary series, told Variety. “Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season 1, and now, fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”

After season 1 became a huge hit on Netflix, the streaming service began secretly filming the next season, which was most likely due to the show trying to keep the celibacy angle a surprise for the contestants. Variety reported filming took place in Turks and Caicos instead of Mexico due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As fans know, the premise of the show is relatively simple. A group of hot singles are brought to a tropical location and are forbidden from kissing, hooking up or “heavy petting.” There is a $100,000 prize at stake and for every sexy infraction caught by Lana, the robot host, money is taken away.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey by far lost the most money for the group during season 1. From multiple $3,000 kisses to having intercourse in the hotel suite, which cost the cast $20,000, they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Viewers were particularly confused about why a late-night blow job cost them $6,000, and executive producers Viki Kolar and Jonno Richards explained how they arrived at that random price point.

“We wanted to make it acceptable to break the rules so that we would have a show, but we also didn’t want to be too much about the money,” Viki told The Wrap. “We felt that $20,000 for sex was big enough, but it was those middle ground things that were a big debate. We eventually settled on $6,000 [for oral sex], but I think that was a bit cheap, as well.”

That being said, the pricing system may change for season 2. “We knew that the infractions had to be fair and uniform across the board,” producer Louise Peet previously told People after season 1. “So, a kiss was always $3,000, but maybe in another [season] — if another [season] happens — then it could be another amount. There are no set rules. It’s not a price list, inflation could affect it. We just don’t know!”

Time will tell if the new arrivals will be able to behave themselves. Keep scrolling to meet Too Hot to Handle’s season 2 cast!