Travis Barker Says Workouts With Kourtney Made Them Close

Travis Barker fell head over heels for now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian, surrounded by barbells and treadmills. The Blink-182 drummer opened up about how his relationship with the reality TV star took off in the gym.

“It’s one of the main reasons we were so close,” Travis, 48, told People in an article published on Wednesday, July 3. “We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all.”

Travis also revealed that he and Kourtney, 45, have continued their gym routine after getting married in 2022 and welcoming baby Rocky Thirteen in November 2023.

“We’ll do Pilates together, we’ll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out,” Travis said.

Travis has also adapted to Kourtney’s ​”75 percent” vegan lifestyle and admitted it was something he was happy to do.

“I stole her shake from her,” the dad of three said. “I’ve just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own. We’re both really into wellness. I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She’s introduced me to particular foods.”

Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before they were officially confirmed as a couple. The POOSH founder and Travis were spotted out and about as early as 2017, but it wasn’t until Travis left some flirty comments on Kourtney’s Instagram photos that caused fans to speculate there was a romance brewing in January 2021. That same month, an insider told Us Weekly that the two “had been dating for a couple of months.”

“The musician is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” the source told the publication at the time.

Gotham / Getty Images

The following month, Travis and Kourtney became Instagram official when she shared a photo of their two hands intertwined on the social media app. Over the next several months, the couple continued to share some moments in their relationship, including Travis sending Kourt a gigantic flower arrangement that featured gardenias hanging from the ceiling and white tulips. On top of the sweet moments, Travis and Kourtney shared some steamy makeout sessions as well. From outdoor adventures in the desert to Travis’ recording studio, the pair wasn’t shy about showcasing their PDA.

Kourtney also helped Travis overcome his fear of flying. In 2008, the drummer was involved in a plane crash that left four people dead and his body covered in third-degree burns. However, with Kourtney’s help, he was able to conquer his fear and in August 2021, he took his first flight in 13 years when the couple traveled to Mexico for vacation.

He later opened up about the decision to Nylon magazine the following month in September 2021.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,’” Travis told the publication. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

In October 2021, Travis popped the question and in May 2022, they officially tied the knot.