Blink and you’ll miss it, but Travis Kelce’s acting debut was teased in the trailer for FX’s Grotesquerie.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, introduced the official trailer for the horror fiction series on Wednesday, September 4. “Hey everybody, check out the trailer for FX’s Grotesquerie. That’s right. You might see some familiar faces,” he said.

Travis’ character then appeared later in the video, sitting on a couch as he said in an eerie, monotone voice, “There’s no future after this.” Another scene showed him standing in a dimly lit room in a white T-shirt as he slowly opened his eyes.

The NFL player stars in Grotesquerie alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin. The details of his character are being kept under wraps for now.

Grotesquerie follows Niecy, 54, as Detective Lois Tryon, who is investigating a series of grisly — rather, grotesque — murders with help from a nun and journalist named Sister Megan, played by Micaela, 25.

“A series of crimes have unsettled a small community, and Detective Lois Tryon feels they are eerily personal, as if someone or something is taunting her,” the murder mystery show’s description reads. “At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

FX/YouTube

Grotesquerie was written and created by Ryan Murphy.

Niecy was the first to reveal that Travis would be appearing in the series. The Claws actress surprised fans with an Instagram video in May in which the football star appeared behind her on set.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie,” she said while wearing a hospital gown. Meanwhile, Travis wore an all-white outfit that made him resemble a hospital orderly. “Coming into new territory with Niecy!” he added with a huge smile.

While this is Travis’ first foray into the acting world, it won’t be his last. He is already set to make a cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore sequel. Additionally, he has dipped his toes into the reality TV realm, having starred on his own dating show called Catching Kelce and landed a role as host of the new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

“Travis is not messing around and in the three months since the Super Bowl, he’s totally accelerated his Hollywood ​game plan and made multiple trips to town completely stealthily and sewn up a lot of support and opportunities in the process,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in May.

The three-time Super Bowl champ reached a new level of fame in July 2023 when he began his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“It’s been a fast, smart, efficient effort to capitalize on his sudden superstardom, and he’s done in weeks what it took Tom Brady and LeBron James years to do: establish himself as a credible actor, on-camera host and producer to the biggest decision-makers in film and television,” the insider said.

Grotesquerie premieres on FX on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET.