Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'Dying' at Jason’s Recent Wardrobe Mishap

Like thousands of football fans across the nation, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watched Jason Kelce’s Monday Night Football debut … and had a hilarious reaction to the ill-fitting shirt he was wearing.

“Me and Taylor were watching that absolutely dying laughing at it. It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks,” Travis, 34, said on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

Jason’s viral wardrobe mishap occurred during ESPN’s countdown segment before the San Francisco 49ers took on the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clarita, California, on Monday, September 9. Commentator Scott Van Pelt told viewers that the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, who joined the broadcast as an analyst, had forgotten his shirt and had to buy a backup last minute.

“Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck,” Scott, 58, said with a laugh.

Unfortunately, the white button-down shirt Jason, 36, picked up to wear instead was slightly too small on him, causing a gap to show between buttons on his chest.

“It fits my belly now. I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but my tits are still struggling,” the NFL star joked.

ESPN shared photos of Jason’s wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, adding the caption, “Welcome to Monday Night Countdown, Jason.” His younger brother couldn’t resist poking fun in the comments.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“Surprised he even bought a new one, and didn’t just go shirtless,” Travis wrote, referring to Jason’s viral moment in January when he cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs while shirtless at a playoff game.

Jason responded to the Chiefs tight end’s comment on the podcast, noting, “I mean, Pat McAfee‘s done a couple of these things shirtless. I think. [It] feels like anything goes now in the world of broadcasting.”

It’s not surprising that Travis and Taylor, 34, tuned in to watch Jason’s broadcast debut. After all, Jason supported his brother at Chiefs games whenever he had the chance last season, and he and wife Kylie Kelce attended their first Eras tour concert in June. Jason has also been a supporter of his brother’s romance with the pop star since it began in July 2023.

“We just wanna be supportive of him and their relationship and everything they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now,” the dad of three told CBS’ Alicia Roberts on June 27, days after he watched Taylor perform on stage. He added that the concert was “a lot of fun.”

Jason also gushed about the show on “New Heights” on June 26, saying, “Dude, it was absolutely amazing. It was insanely impressive. There’s something, like obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

His favorite part of the Eras tour? Taylor’s performance of “22,” during which she gives her hat to a lucky young girl in the audience each night.

“The ‘22’ hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f–king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now,” Jason concluded. “It was f–king so special.”