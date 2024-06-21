Travis Kelce carried a little piece of girlfriend Taylor Swift with him in Cannes! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted wearing a few friendship bracelets while out in the French city with brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

Travis, 34, looked casual and stylish in a blue and cream-colored striped button-up shirt with tan shorts and white sneakers as he walked through the city for the Cannes Lions Festival on Thursday, June 20, as seen in photos published by People.

The NFL star accessorized with a blue baseball cap, and eagle-eyed Swifties couldn’t help but notice the two beaded friendship bracelets on his wrist. One read “Cannes” in honor of the event, while the other featured star beads and read “Fearless” — a nod to Taylor’s 2008 hit song, album of the same name and one of the “eras” on her tour. The bracelets were made by a fan at BonBonWhims’s Charm Bar during the festival.

Jason, 36, who attended the event with his brother on behalf of their “New Heights” podcast and Garage Beer, sported a pair of mauve shorts, a white tank top and an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, as well as his signature flip-flops. Wife Kylie, 31, wore a blue striped dress with a matching belt and strappy brown sandals.

Taylor, 34, couldn’t join her boyfriend, whom she began dating in July 2023, in Cannes because of her Eras tour schedule. She wrapped up three shows at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, from June 13 to June 15, followed by a show at Principality Stadium in Wales on Tuesday, June 18. The pop star is now set to perform three nights at Wembley Stadium in London starting on Friday, June 21.

Fans of Taylor and Travis know that friendship bracelets have significance in their romance, as it all started with a bracelet at one of her concerts last summer. The tight end revealed on “New Heights” in July 2023 that he had wanted to give the “Lavender Haze” singer a bracelet with his phone number on it, but he never got the chance. Still, she heard his podcast shoutout and connected with him. The pair dated privately for a few months until they went public in September 2023.

Though Travis and Jason were famous in their own rights before, the relationship brought them a new level of attention from a different group of fans. Jason recently reflected on the change in “demographic” they’ve experienced.

“My demographic when I used to go outside used to be fat, hairy guys,” he said on the June 12 episode of “New Heights.” “That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was gonna stop me and say, ‘Hey, I like you, Jason Kelce.’ Football guys. Fat, hairy guys.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star continued, “Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter’s at. 12 to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You’re the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!’”

Travis loved the comment and added, “Nice, man! I’ll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world.”