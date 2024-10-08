After months of secrecy, NFL star Travis Kelce’s acting debut is finally hitting screens. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end plays a flirtatious hospital orderly who goes on the run — and to an AA meeting — with struggling detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts in FX’s Grotesquerie.

In May, the 35-year-old opened up about being cast on the Ryan Murphy series, saying that he was “blown away” that the prolific creator would take a chance on him. “He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me from the first conversation with him.”

Ryan’s faith seems to have been well-placed. In addition to Niecy singing Travis’ praises, costar Courtney B. Vance, who plays Lois’ estranged husband Marshall, was impressed. “He was very wonderful,” the actor gushed, adding, “He was just good, and if he needed some help, he was open.”

The reverse, not so much. Courtney joked that Travis offered to give him some football tips. “‘I don’t know, Kelce. I thank you for the invitation,’” he recalled saying. “‘Let’s just get these lines down, OK?’”