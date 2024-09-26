Taylor Swift was “very supportive” of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s debut acting role in Grotesquerie, according to creator Ryan Murphy.

“The only thing that we talked about was that she’s very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it,” Ryan, 58, told E! News when asked what Taylor, 34, thought of Travis’ involvement with the project. “I was thrilled about that.”

Ryan added that he had heard nothing but “sweet, lovely things” about the “Enchanted” singer, and he declared, “I love her, too.”

The show’s creator and producer also had nothing but good things to say about Travis, 34. “A star is a star is a star—and he’s a star,” Ryan gushed. “He’s so charismatic, and he’s so smart, he’s lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Not only did Ryan state that Travis was a natural on screen, but he praised his work ethic on the show. “He knew everybody’s lines,” the Glee creator shared. “He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He’s a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.”

While neither Travis nor Taylor attended the New York premiere on Monday, September 23, the professional athlete’s mom, Donna Kelce, walked the red carpet. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Donna, 71, spoke about Taylor visiting Travis on set of the series.

“It’s important to support the people that you really care about and so I think that that was very, very helpful,” Donna said about the “Maroon” singer’s visit.

It was first announced that Travis would make his acting debut in FX’s Grotesquerie back in May. In light of the casting, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the Kansas City Chiefs player was making the most of his newfound fame amid his romance with Taylor.

“Travis is not messing around and in the three months since the Super Bowl, he’s totally accelerated his Hollywood ​game plan and made multiple trips to town completely stealthily and sewn up a lot of support and opportunities in the process,” a source previously revealed.

The insider added that he made “a fast, smart, efficient effort to capitalize on his sudden superstardom.” The source continued, “He’s done in weeks what it took Tom Brady and LeBron James years to do: establish himself as a credible actor, on-camera host and producer to the biggest decision-makers in film and television.”

Michael Owens/Getty Images

More recently, an additional insider exclusively told Life & Style that Travis was “living like a rock star and sees no reason to rock the boat.”

“Nobody’s saying he doesn’t love Taylor,” the source continued. “But he really loves the life she’s given him!”

The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September of that year when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game. She has gone on to cheer on Travis at several of his games, including the 2024 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Travis spent a portion of his football hiatus traveling around the world to support Taylor amid her Eras tour.