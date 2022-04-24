One big, happy family? Travis Barker shared a series of family photos to his Instagram page, but fans were quick to notice one of his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian‘s was missing – Mason Disick!

“Family matters,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned his post on Sunday, April 24. Kourtney, 43, responded with a simple, “Everything.”

Travis’ slideshow included photos of his kids Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

As for Kourtney’s kids, there was a sweet photo of her youngest son, Reign, and Travis during the family’s recent trip to Disneyland for the Poosh founder’s 43rd birthday, as well as a photo of her daughter, Penelope, and her mom on a private jet. Kourt’s oldest son, 12-year-old Mason, was not visible in any of the slides. She shares all three of her children with ex Scott Disick.

Fans didn’t miss a beat, and immediately began flooding the comment section on his post asking why Mason was missing from the family tribute.

“No mason?” one user simply asked. “Where’s Mason? He’s never in any of y’all’s pictures,” another follower noted.

Some fans of the couple tried to step in and give an explanation for the missing tween. “If he’s anything like my same-aged kid, he refuses to be in photos or asks not to be posted,” one mom responded.

This is not the first time the famous lovers have been accused of excluding Kourtney’s oldest kid from family functions, however. Earlier this year, Kravis spent an evening on the beach with her children – though only the younger two appeared in her January 2 Instagram post.

“How come Mason is never with y’all? It’s mostly P and Regan [sic],” one user questioned at the time.

Kourtney, seemingly fed up with the badgering from fans, responded saying, “Just because he’s not in the photo, doesn’t mean he’s not with us,” alongside a facepalm emoji. “And it’s *Reign,” the Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum snarkily added, correcting the commenter’s error.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and have not slowed down since. In October 2021, after less than one year of dating, Travis got down on one knee and proposed on the beach in Montecito, California surrounded by candles and red roses.

“Forever,” the mother of three captioned a series of photos of the proposal as she announced her engagement via Instagram.