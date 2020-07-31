True and Tristan Thompson’s Sweetest Photos Together Prove She Really Is His ‘Twin’

Seeing double! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson, is the spitting image of her famous dad. In fact, Tristan is always commenting on just how alike he and the adorable toddler look.

“Daddy’s twin,” the professional basketball player captioned a selfie of him and True in July 2020. Unsurprisingly, Tristan’s followers were quick to freak out over the pair’s uncanny resemblance. “My GOODNESS, man!!!! Super twins!!!!” LeBron James wrote. “OMG. You two really are identical. It’s wild!” a fan chimed in.

In the past, KoKo joked about True inheriting all of Tristan’s genes. “It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child … and they don’t look [anything] like you!” the Good American founder wrote in a blog on her since-deleted website.

Additionally, when True was a month-old, Khloé responded to a follower who kept pointing out the newborn’s similarities to Tristan. “Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star acknowledged. “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild.”

As it happens, TuTu and her dad don’t just look alike! While True gets her “independent” spirit from Khloé, “she definitely has Tristan’s competitive side,” a source previously told Life & Style. “True’s personality is very unique. Khloé can’t quite put her finger on who she takes after more, her or Tristan.”

Of course, Tristan “wants to teach True” how to play basketball. “He says he was inspired by Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi’s tight bond over the sport.” How sweet!

Beyond True’s special connection with both of her parents, she’s extremely close with all of her Kardashian-Jenner aunts and cousins. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” an additional source told Life & Style, adding True’s family is “obsessed” with her.

“She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” the insider continued. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together.”

We couldn’t agree more! It’s also super cute to see Tristan and True spend time together. Scroll through the gallery below to see their sweetest photos together so far.