Celebrate! Tristan Thompson shared rare photos with his son, Prince Thompson, in honor of his 4th birthday on Saturday, December 12.

“Happy birthday Princey!!!” the 29-year-old captioned a set of three photos posted to his Instagram. “I’m so lucky to have you as a son, papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is so lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy loves you, baby boy.” Tristan’s girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, commented on the sweet post with six red heart emojis.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player welcomed his son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in 2016. The pair were broken up by the time Prince was born — and Tristan was already dating Khloé. In the first few years of Prince’s life, it was unclear how much time the basketball player was spending with his son. Tristan has since shared more photos of his first child on social media and proved the pair have a bond.

Instagram

Last year, the athlete shared a touching tribute to Prince on Instagram for his 3rd birthday. “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince,” Tristan wrote alongside a photo of his son celebrating his special day. “You’re already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Every day you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in. I thank God every day for picking me to be your father.”

The NBA star signed a new contract with the Boston Celtics in November and relocated to the east coast from Los Angeles at the end of the month. Khloé, with whom Tristan reconciled in July after their February 2019 split, will “continue to coparent” with him amid his move, but she and daughter True Thompson will continue to be “based in L.A. for now,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in late November.

However, the Revenge Body host will be “bi-coastal” and “split her time” between Boston and Los Angeles once “there’s a vaccine” regularly available to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” the source continued. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”