Congrats! Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi is engaged to longtime boyfriend Joshua Wolfe two years after her split from season 21 star Nick Viall.

“August 9th, 2020 will forever be my [favorite] DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! [Joshua Wolfe], YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!!” the Bachelor Nation babe, 32, gushed via Instagram on Monday, August 10.

Courtesy of Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

The Canadian stud, 37, popped the question during a weekend trip to Quebec. Photos showed Joshua escorting Vanessa down a candlelit walkway during their getaway before he got down on one knee. They then celebrated their big step with a Champagne toast.

Bachelor Nation rallied to congratulate the former contestant. “I am crying … So happy for you. My queen, you deserve the world and more,” season 24 contestant Madison Prewett wrote. “You can feel the love and happiness through these photos. Congratulations, love,” former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky gushed. “I’m crying all over again … I love your light,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby added.

Jason Tartick, Becca Tilley, Hannah Godwin and Jasmine Goode are a few others who sent their love to the newly engaged couple.

The special education teacher revealed she was “dating someone” during an interview with Us Weekly in January 2019. Weeks later, the Canadian beauty went Instagram official with Joshua by sharing a PDA-packed photo for “Man Crush Monday.”

Joshua seems like a real catch. He hails from Montreal, attended Princeton University and works as the Director of Outreach for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee.

Vanessa took her relationship with her husband-to-be public over a year after her engagement to Nick, 39, ended. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both of us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the reality couple said in a statement released in June 2018, just five months Nick got down on one knee during the finale. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Vanessa and Joshua!