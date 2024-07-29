Victoria Fuller is in a hot new romance following her split from Greg Grippo! The Bachelor in Paradise alum’s new boyfriend, Will Levis, confirmed their relationship by posting a photo of the pair cuddling up on his Instagram Story on Monday, July 29.

On June 20, Victoria, 30, posted a TikTok video revealing that she was about to go on her first date with someone new. Fans began begging her for an update, and she finally delivered on July 26. In the update video, the reality star confirmed that this was her first date since her breakup from Greg, 31, in April.

While she didn’t name drop her new man in the clip, she said, “It’s been a month and we are dating and I really like him. And he is truly one of the best men I’ve ever met.” She also said she was “really excited” to see Will, 25, again after spending a few days apart.

will_levis/Instagram

In the comments section, fans asked Victoria to post more details about how she met her beau, and she promised that she would be sharing that story “soon.” However, it appears that Hannah Ann Sluss, who recently married NFL player Jake Funk, helped make the connection. “So happy I’ve been able to be apart [sic] of this,” Hannah Ann, 28, commented. “very excited for you.” Victoria replied, “A vital part.”

Victoria divulged more about the first date in her video, telling fans, “The best thing he did was he texted me when he was on his way, told me exactly what time he would be there. He was there at that time. Not only did he get out of his car because he’s a gentleman, but he also walked to my door.” She said she had “the best time” on their night out in Nashville (Will plays for the Tennessee Titans.)

The first date was refreshing for Victoria, who was admittedly heartbroken after her breakup. “I thought I was going to get engaged,” she admitted. “[We] picked out engagement rings, thought I was going to get married and have kids and none of that happened. I literally thought my life was over. But it truly has just begun.”

Greg and Victoria started dating after she ended her engagement to Johnny DePhillipo in 2022. Johnny, 27, and Victoria met on Bachelor in Paradise and he proposed during the finale. However, the exes split before the show’s finale aired. During that time, Victoria and Greg, who was previously a contestant on The Bachelorette, got together.

However, in April, Greg confirmed that they had split after weeks of fan speculation. “I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything,” he shared. “Yeah, we definitely ended things. She’s amazing and I know she’ll continue to do amazing things.”

In May, Victoria broke her silence about the situation. “Not really sure where to start here but I haven’t felt up to talking about my breakup to put it bluntly,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Breakups are never easy and especially sharing it so publicly.” She also added, “We are all going through something, so just a reminder to be kind. Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace.”

Before her time on Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria dated Chris Soules from Bachelor Nation in 2020. She also made it to the fantasy suites on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.