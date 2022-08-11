After landing her iconic role in Zoey 101 as the confident and witty character Lola, Victoria Justice quickly landed her leading role as Tori Vega in her own series, Victorious. The Nickelodeon alum has found success in other films and television projects, though, following her child star days. In between the busy schedule she has, Victoria has made it clear on social media that she adores traveling and soaking up the sun at the beach, wearing a stunning bikini or swimsuit.

In June 2018, the brunette beauty shared photos of herself donning a striking red cut-out one-piece while onboard a boat.

“Montenegro is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been in my life. Pinching myself,” Victoria captioned her Instagram carousel post at the time.

The following year, the Hollywood, Florida, native shared pictures from her trip to Jamaica via Instagram. She even enjoyed a fun tire swing moment, sporting a sexy black two-piece and a red rose in her hair.

These pictures make me smile,” Victoria wrote alongside the shots. “There’s something about a tire swing no matter what age you are, that makes you feel like a kid again. I love that. Also didn’t mind the scenery. Jamaica is so beautiful. I’m going to be adding more from this trip on my stories. It was a fun one.”

Aside from jetting off to luxurious destinations, the Eye Candy alum has always been hard at work with landing new gigs. Before she got her big break on Zoey 101, Victoria starred in smaller guest-starring roles on shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, iCarly and True Jackson VP, as well as films including The Boy Who Cried Werewolf and Spectacular.

However, Victoria didn’t hit the brakes on her career after spending nearly a decade on the hit kids’ channel. She later was cast in various movies, such as Afterlife of the Party and A Perfect Pairing.

Nevertheless, the “Freak the Freak Out” singer has expressed her desire to possibly return to working with the network. In March 2021, Victoria weighed in on potential Zoey 101 and Victorious reboots.

“I mean, I’m not saying there hasn’t been discussions [about a possible reboot],” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But who knows? At this time, I don’t think that there are any concrete plans, but I guess the answer would be, like, you never know what could happen in the future.’

Aside from acting, Victoria also opened up about her singing career and her thoughts on a possible musical collaboration with her former costar Ariana Grande.

“I would love that,” Victoria said. “I would so be down for that. It’s been so nice having the support of her and the rest of my cast … It’s just been so cool supporting each other in that way. I’m so happy for her.”

Whether she reunites with any former Nickelodeon stars or not, Victoria is enjoying her career and her life as a successful actress.

