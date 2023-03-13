The talk of the town! Raquel Leviss is the name on everybody’s lips since it was revealed that the Vanderpump Rules star was in a months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval amid his long-term romance with Ariana Madix.

On March 3, Life & Style confirmed that the SUR Restaurant waitress was the reason that Tom and Ariana had broken up after nine years together. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style after the news broke.

Following the scandal, Bravo fans dove deep into Raquel’s personal life, revealing that her legal name appeared to be “Rachel” instead of “Raquel.” Eagle-eyed fans noticed the detail when the reality star previously shared a photo of her passport on Instagram. What else do you need to know about the former beauty queen? Keep reading for details on her age, birthday, zodiac sign and more.

How Old Is Raquel Leviss?

Raquel was born on September 12, 1994, making her 28 years old. While it’s currently unclear where her California birthplace and hometown are located, she previously attended Sonoma State University, which is located in Northern California in Sonoma County.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

What Is Raquel Leviss’ Zodiac Sign?

Because of her birthday, Raquel is a Virgo. According to Costar Astrology, people with this star sign are slightly “attracted to people who are slightly unstable.”

Is Raquel Leviss Adopted?

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired in October 2021, Raquel revealed that the was adopted. She later spoke candidly about her family life on Instagram.

“Susan had my biological half sister Kate (pictured slide three) and my half brother David about a decade before she was pregnant with me, and since she was done having kids, my parents adopted me at birth!!” the Bravo star shared at the time. “I thank my lucky stars I was raised by such loving parents. I know I have the best dad ever (pictured in slide five), and my mom has been such a momma bear to me my whole life. When I was a teenager, my mom encouraged me to pursue modeling and to step out of my comfort zone through pageants.”

What Did Raquel Leviss Say About Scandoval?

Raquel commented on the entire cheating scandal in a lengthy statement.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she shared in a statement via Instagram on March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”