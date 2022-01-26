Unbothered! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss celebrated her single status by popping a diamond ring balloon less than two months after ending her engagement to James Kennedy.



Raquel’s costar Scheana Shay shared a video via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 25, of the SUR employee popping a large pink engagement ring, captioning the fun moment, “Bon voyage!”



That night, the reality star, 27, revealed in an Instagram post that she was enjoying an “unengagement party” by sipping a drink, using “penis straws.”

Raquel and Scheana, 36, uploaded the playful moments to social media the same night of the Bravo series’ season 9 reunion special, which showed Raquel and James, 30, revealing what led to their breakup.

Courtesy of Raquel Leviss/Instagram

“We have decided to break off the engagement,” the California native said in the reunion. “It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it … I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within.”

Raquel then unveiled that she was “having nightmares about [their] wedding day,” prior to their split, leading her to make the decision to call it quits.

James also explained in the reunion special how a previous conversation between the two caused a rift in their relationship.

“We had a conversation a couple of months ago,” he recalled in the episode. “I asked her if I am your soulmate and she said, ‘Do you think I am your soulmate?’ It was almost like the first time that I felt like we weren’t destined in the galaxy. It wasn’t a clear answer. It wasn’t like, ‘Absolutely you are my soulmate.’ That’s how it should be I feel like. At least that is what I want. And we rather just end it and pull the Band-Aid off before we get married, have a baby and f–king get a divorce. That is literally the last thing I want.”

The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in December 2021 in a joint Instagram statement, seven months after announcing their engagement.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the pair wrote at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive.”