Missing out? Fans wondered if Mason Disick skipped out on mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s Italian wedding to Travis Barker after he didn’t appear in their Hulu wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part.

On April 13, fans were “cordially invited to take an inside look at the wedding of the year,” when the couple shared intimate details from their multiple wedding ceremonies with fans via the streaming service. While Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were all in the wedding special alongside Kourtney’s two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign, her eldest son appeared to be missing.

Mason could not be seen in any clips from the events leading up to the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer’s nuptials, nor did viewers spot him in any moments during the actual ceremony.

Keep reading for details on if Mason skipped out on Kourtney and Travis’ wedding.

Did Mason Disick Skip Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding?

Not quite. While it appeared that he wasn’t in any Til Death Do Us Part clips, photographers did snap photos of Mason alongside his family during a Portifino, Italy, outing in May 2022, days before his mom tied the knot.

MEGA

In the snaps, the 13-year-old could be seen walking ahead in a black and red shirt as his mom held hands with Reign on one side and Kim’s eldest daughter, North West, on the other. While her face wasn’t visible, Penelope also appeared to be present for the photo. This appeared to be an all-family outing since Travis’ kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, were also there.

Was Mason Disick in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Special?

While he didn’t appear in any clips, Kourtney did point out one photo from her wedding that featured Mason. So, he definitely didn’t miss out on any wedding fun.

Although it’s unclear why Mason didn’t appear to make any appearance in ‘Til Death Do Us Part, his businesswoman mom has spoken candidly about her eldest son’s time in the public eye.

“He does not like [being on camera]. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media,” Kourtney shared during her October 2022 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”