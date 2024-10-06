Love Is Blind star Nick Dorka found himself in the middle of a love triangle with Hannah Jiles and Leo Braudy during season 7. He developed a quick connection with Hannah during his time in the pods, and during their time together, Nick talked about his time as a kicker in the XFL (Xtreme Football League). However, he no longer plays football. So, what does Nick do for a living?

What Does Love Is Blind’s Nick Dorka Do for a Living?

Nick is currently working as a real estate agent in the Washington D.C. area.

“Former all-American college football player Nick retired his cleats when his dreams of playing in the NFL came to an end. But after building a stable real estate career and investing in his own happiness, he’s set his eyes on a new goal,” Nick’s bio reads on Tudum.

Nick is an agent at Long and Foster Real Estate located in McLean, Virginia. Their website lists Nick’s specialties as “commercial, investment property, new construction, works with first time home buyers, rentals, resale residential, condominiums, urban living, single family homes and townhomes.”

The site boasts that Nick’s impressive knowledge of the area allows him to provide “personable and marketable expertise” of his clients’ properties as well as the surrounding communities.

Did Love Is Blind’s Nick Dorka Play in the XFL?

While Nick mentioned being a part of the XFL, there’s no information available online to confirm that he played in the league. Nick also said he played for the CFL (Canadian Football League). According to CFL’s website, Nick was signed to the Montreal Alouettes on May 19, 2019. However, his professional football career was seemingly short-lived as the site states that the reality star was released just four days later and never saw any playing time for the Alouettes.

Netflix

What Happens With Nick Dorka in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7?

While Hannah was torn between Nick and Leo, Nick only had eyes for Hannah during his time in the Love Is Blind pods. Hannah initially broke things off with Nick, fearing that he was a player, but it didn’t take long before she decided she had made a mistake.

Nick ultimately proposed to Hannah, but their first time meeting face to face had some fans cringing from their couches. Hannah seemed visibly disappointed when she saw Nick for the first time and made a comment that she didn’t believe he was being truthful about his appearance in the pods. Fans were quick to point out her double standard.

“Hannah is ridiculous. She was all upset because he thinks about the physical … when what does she do when she sees him? She judges his physical appearance. He was a red flag in the 1st episode but he has surprised me. He has depth, he is funny, but he seems to really care,” wrote one person on Facebook.

The couple also hit a bump in the road when Nick playfully raced another woman on the beach. Hannah wasn’t happy and she felt that Nick shouldn’t have agreed to race the woman. However, the two managed to move past the incident.

Love Is Blind season 7 episodes 7 through 9 premiere on October 9, 2024, on Netflix.