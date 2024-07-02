What Happened to Jamie Foxx? Updates After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx had a frightening medical scare in 2023 when he was hospitalized for a mystery illness. While the actor has kept most of the details of his condition under wraps, he did reveal what happened to him leading up to his hospitalization, and he has kept fans updated on his health since then.

When Was Jamie Foxx Hospitalized?

Jamie’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her father’s hospitalization on April 12, 2023, via a statement on Instagram.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

At the time, Jamie was in Atlanta filming his Netflix action comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. Production on the movie continued while he was in the hospital. Additionally, Nick Cannon temporarily replaced him as the host of the Fox musical game show Beat Shazam.

“He’s awake,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight on April 23, 2023, in an update on Jamie’s health amid the replacement news. “They say he’s alert, so we love it. That’s family right there.”

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

The Baby Driver star has not disclosed what illness caused him to be hospitalized. However, Jamie was captured on video telling a group of fans at an outdoor café in Phoenix that it all started with a “bad headache.”

“I asked my boy for an Advil,” he said before snapping his fingers, as seen in the video shared by The Art of Dialogue on X on July 1, 2024. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jamie continued, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said something’s going on up there. I won’t say it on camera.”

How Is Jamie Foxx’s Health Now?

Jamie broke his silence on his health scare in a July 22, 2023, post on Instagram. “I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said in a video. “I went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”

He added, “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

The comedian thanked his daughter and sister Deidra Dixon for their quick action in getting him medical assistance and also cleared up some rumors about his condition.

“By being quiet sometimes things get out of hand,” he told his fans. “People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I’m paralyzed — I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through … I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”

A source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2023 that Jamie was “being very careful” after his health scare.

“He may not be at 100 percent, but the last thing he wants is to mess with the progress he has made,” the insider said. “Jamie hasn’t had any major setbacks recently, but still, he doesn’t want to overdo it. He feels better than he has in months, and he owes that to ongoing physical therapy.”