When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is on life support after a scary accident that happened at a Canada hospital.

What Happened to ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock?

Mamie, who had already been hospitalized in intensive treatment for two weeks, fell five stories off a medical center’s balcony on May 26, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

“[Mamie] was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the teen’s medical bills. “She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Mamie had previously suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11, when her mother, Nicole Rockmann, transported her to a Winnipeg hospital and was able to get there in enough time “to save her life,” according to the GoFundMe page. She was later transported to another hospital in Canada.

“Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement, Mamie’s family wrote after her initial hospitalization. “We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more.”

Mamie’s Mother Threatens Legal Action Against the Hospital

One week after her daughter’s fall, Mamie’s mother set the record straight on the incident and clarified that it was not a suicide attempt.

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Nicole told the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2024, noting they plan to take legal action against St. Paul’s hospital, where the incident occurred.

“We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong,” the matriarch continued. “It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

Nicole also shared an optimistic update about Mamie’s condition, telling fans that she had “just opened her eyes” while surrounded by one of her sisters and father, John Laverock. While she didn’t go detail about Mamie’s injuries, she said that the When Calls the Heart star’s body was “shattered” and in “tremendous pain.”

How Did the Hospital Where Mamie Fell Respond?

Ann Gibbon — spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital — confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that an “incident happened” but could not provide specifics due to patient privacy.

“In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety,” Ann told the outlet. “Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”