When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is on life support after she fell five stories from a balcony.

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the teen’s medical bills. “She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Her family added that they are all “devastated” and “in shock” during “this intensely difficult time.”

Mamie, 19, suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11. Her mother, Nicole Compton, transported her to a Winnipeg hospital and was able to get there in enough time “to save her life,” according to the GoFundMe page. She was later transported to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada.

“Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement, Mamie’s family wrote after her initial hospitalization. “We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more.”

After it was revealed she was put on life support, many of Mamie’s When Calls the Heart costars took to social media to encourage fans to donate to her family.

“I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” Erin Krakow, who stars as Elizabeth Thornton on the Hallmark Channel series, wrote alongside a photo of the GoFundMe page via Instagram on Monday, May 27.

Meanwhile, Johannah Newmarch shared a link to the fundraiser via X on May 27. “I love this family, my heart is broken,” Johannah, 52, who stars on the show as Molly Sullivan, wrote. “A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Mamie appeared on the Hallmark Channel series as Rosaleen Sullivan for several episodes between 2014 to 2023. In addition to When Calls the Heart, she has also appeared in movies such as The Killing Game, This Means War, The Hollow Child and Wedding of Dreams.

The GoFundMe page has earned $15,136 of the family’s $25,000 goal at the time of publication.