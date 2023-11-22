Jamie Foxx seems to be living his best life. The actor’s recent Instagram posts include a plug for his critically acclaimed new flick, The Burial, a video of him hitting a sweet drive on the golf course, and clips of him and youngest daughter Anelise Bishop celebrating her 15th birthday at an epic party — complete with a professional DJ and a special performance by Chris Brown.

One thing the Ray star, 55, didn’t document on social media? In November, it was announced that Jamie would no longer be hosting the Fox game show We Are Family alongside his older daughter, Corinne Foxx. Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, will take over instead.

Sadly, it’s an indicator that Jamie still isn’t 100 percent better after reportedly suffering a stroke last spring. “Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn’t recuperated as well as everyone thinks,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery.”

Indeed, Jamie’s kept the true nature of his condition under wraps. On April 12, Corinne shared her father had suffered a “medical complication” the previous day — which halted production on the Netflix movie Back in Action — but was “in good hands.” Though it was never officially confirmed he’d had a stroke, Jamie would go on to spend several weeks at a Chicago rehab facility specializing in strokes and traumatic brain injuries. Even close friends and colleagues revealed they had no idea what was really going on, though.

“I did go through hell and back,” Jamie told his online followers in July while continuing to remain vague about the details. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back.”

He’s just not there yet. “In the end, Jamie wasn’t ready to add hosting a new game show to his schedule,” the insider tells Life & Style. “He’s being very careful regarding his health issues. He may not be at 100 percent, but the last thing he wants is to mess with the progress he has made.”

While would-be We Are Family co-host Corinne, 29, “is disappointed, she understands her dad had to put his health first,” says the insider. “Jamie hasn’t had any major setbacks recently, still he doesn’t want to overdo it. He feels better than he has in months, and he owes that to ongoing physical therapy.”

Hopefully taking a step back now means they can work together for years to come. “Jamie doesn’t want to risk anything if he doesn’t have to,” the source spills to Life & Style. “He’s got a birthday coming up on December 13 and says he wants to celebrate many more.”