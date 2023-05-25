It’s safe to say the Vanderpump Rules cast is full of music lovers – like Tom and the Most Extras singer Tom Sandoval, viral-sensation DJ James Kennedy and “Good as Gold” pop princess Scheana Shay. Don’t worry Ariana Madix and Lala Kent, we didn’t forget about your epic remix to the tune of your Uber Eats advertisement. However, there’s one bop that gets everyone going, and that’s the Vanderpump Rules theme song. Keep reading to find out who sings the Pump Rules intro!

What Is the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Theme Song?

Most people skip the introduction to their favorite TV shows, but not VPR fans! Viewers have jammed out to the chorus of Dena Deadly’s song “Raise Your Glass” since the series’ premiere in 2013.

Dena shared how grateful she was for the show to use her single, although that wasn’t always the case.

“I definitely neglected it for a lot of years because my standard was the Grammys and so it was like, this is no big deal to me. Now, I have nothing but humility and gratitude for it,” she told Rolling Stone in May 2023. “People are enjoying it and joy is radical in these times. I’m just glad to be a part of that. I’m just so happy that people love it and are rocking out to it in the club.”

Does the ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Like the Theme Song?

The rowdy VPR bunch is undoubtedly a part of the “Raise Your Glass” fan club.

Let’s take James, for example. The DJ has been making major moves in the industry and even opened up for world-renowned DJ Kaskade and even performed a secret set at Stagecoach in 2023. The London native plays his own shoes around the country and has even opened up his electronic sets with the Vanderpump Rules theme song, especially after the shocking news of Scandoval.

A TikTok user posted a video of James opening his show in Denver, Colorado, where he screamed into the mic, “Who wants a f–king Pumptini,” as a mix of “Raise Your Glass” played in the background.

“James being the number one guy in the group was very unexpected,” one person wrote in the comments section of the May 2023 post, while a second person commented, “2013 me would never have thought I’d be stanning Spencer Pratt and James Kennedy but here we are.”

Later that month, a different fan captured a fun moment of Lala singing and dancing along to the theme song as it was playing at an outdoor rooftop bar.

“Who knew #vanderpumprules would be such a 2023 moment,” the TikTok user captioned the clip.

“Me every time the intro came on while I binged 10 seasons,” an online user admitted in the comments section.

Another fan wrote, “Lala not knowing the rest of the song is so real.”