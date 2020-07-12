Remember Emily Maynard? The Bachelor season 15 contestant got engaged to Brad Womack during the finale episode and, after their split, she was later chosen as the Bachelorette star for season 8. She even dated Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. for some time during her season of the reality dating series. But what we want to know is: What is the Bachelor Nation babe up to today? Here’s everything we know about Emily’s life now.

Who Is Emily Married to Now?

The blonde beauty, 34, married husband Tyler Johnson in 2014. The happy couple met years before she joined the Bachelor Nation family in 2011. They reconnected after she split from Jef Holm, the Bachelorette contestant she chose during season 8, in 2012.

How Many Kids Does Emily Have?

The reality TV alum is a proud mother of four. She and Tyler share three children: 5-year-old son Jennings, 3-year-old son Gibson and 2-year-old son Gatlin.

Emily also has a 15-year-old daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick, from a previous engagement to late race car driver Ricky Hendrick. The pair were engaged when he died in an airplane crash in October 2004. The proud mama now calls her daughter “Ricki” in memory of her father.

Where Does Emily Live?

The Maynard-Johnson family resides in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their massive home has six bedrooms and bathrooms — more than enough for their big fam. Though the crew calls the Carolinas home now, Emily is originally from West Virginia.

What Is Emily’s Job?

When Emily joined Brad’s season of The Bachelor, her career was listed as a “Children’s Hospital Event Planner.” Nowadays, she makes a living as a social media influencer (with a whopping 622,000 Instagram followers) and an author. Her memoir, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love, was a New York Times bestseller.

Why Did Emily and Brad Break Up?

Emily and Brad met on season 15 of The Bachelor. Shortly after the duo got engaged during the finale, the bar owner admitted the former flames were having problems. “We’ve thrown in the towel, broken up. But at end of every day I’d call and say, ‘I know you might not like me today, but I love you,’” he wrote in March 2011.

Emily later revealed the pair split eight months after the on-air proposal.

Why Did Emily and Jef Break Up?

Emily met Jef during her season of The Bachelorette. Just three months after their engagement during the final rose ceremony, the couple split due to being “at different points in [their] lives.”

“I have no regrets because I did find love and shared an incredible journey with a really special person,” Emily told People in a statement. “And you know what, we tried our best because the love between us was so real. I have nothing but respect and love for Jef and his family.”