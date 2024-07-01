Whitney Port Working With Nutritionist After Weight Concerns

It’s been almost one year since Whitney Port’s fans and her husband, Tim Rosenman, grew concerned over her weight and ​The Hills alum revealed that she has since started working with a nutritionist. The former reality star shared her progress with E! News after taking action when she realized her health and eating habits were something “to look at.'”

“I think sometimes you don’t really realize when you’re starting to spin a little bit. And it takes the people around you that love you and support you to help bring light to that,” Whitney, 39, told the outlet on June 29, admitting that she was hyper-focused on her fertility journey when she started losing weight. ​

After deciding that her weight was a bit low, Whitney “made some real actionable steps” and hired professional assistance.

“I also started working with a nutritionist who wrote a book all about intuitive eating. And that has been so helpful to me, just eating what makes me feel good, or what I’m craving,” the “With Whit” podcast host said.

When first addressing the outpour of concern over her weight in July 2023, Whitney shared that the public critique of her body didn’t bother her. However, she prioritized her health after her husband had “been worried” about her physical well-being.

“I eat to live, not the other way around. I always feel hungry, but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality,” she wrote via Instagram Stories on July 24, 2023. “Both are unacceptable, and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

The following week, Whitney enjoyed a sweet treat at a Baskin Robbins ice cream shop and documented her trip.

Getty

“Came back to L.A. just to go to another strip mall for my favorite delicacies. I’m obviously working on understanding my relationship with food so I can be the healthiest version of myself,” she wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the store. “I want to build muscle and be strong for my bones and I fully commit to focusing on my personal health, but having more ice cream than usual doesn’t suck either.”

Shortly after, Whitney admitted that she believed the distress over her weight was “blown out of proportion” and blamed her busy mom schedule for pushing her off track with her eating habits.

While Whitney’s weight was still the topic of conversation the following month, Tim, 42, claimed that his wife would be “hotter with 10 more pounds.” The TV producer also clarified that he was concerned that Whitney was “too thin from an aesthetic point of view” but was confident that she wasn’t malnourished.

“I was concerned that you could be hotter with 10 or 15 more pounds, and maybe that’s f–ked up,” he said.