Viewers got to know Whitney Port in 2006 when she was cast in Lauren Conrad‘s Laguna Beach follow-up, The Hills. The Southern California native quickly became an MTV star and fans watched as the pair followed their fashion dreams while living in Los Angeles, including interning with Teen Vogue.

Whitney got her own spinoff, The City, in 2008, which saw her move to New York and work with famed designer Diane von Fürstenberg, as well as getting a new set of costars including NYC “It Girl” and rival, Olivia Palermo. The show ran for two seasons, during which Whitney launched her first fashion line, “Whitney Eve,” in 2009.

The reality star found true love with her former The City producer, Tim Rosenman, as they got engaged in 2013 after a year of dating. Following a November 2015 wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Sonny Sanford Rosenman, in July 2017. Whitney returned to MTV in 2019, starring in the reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, while also launching her podcast “With Whit” the same year.

In August 2023, Whitney admitted on her podcast that she had become too thin after sharing a week prior that her husband was concerned about her weight. “I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look,” she told listeners.