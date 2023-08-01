The Hills alum Whitney Port has realized she’s lost too much weight after husband Tim Rosenman expressed his worries over her slimmed down physique. The former reality star admitted during her Tuesday, August 1, “With Whit” podcast that she didn’t realize how slim she’d become until she stepped on a scale, admitting, “Once you see the numbers, the numbers can’t lie.”

“In my head, I didn’t think it was as big of a deal as it actually was, and I still don’t really. But I do think I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look,” Whitney, 38, confessed.

Courtesy of Whitney Port/Instagram

“I complain a lot about my lack of energy. Part of that stems from not giving myself what it actually needs,” she explained while assuring fans she plans to “eat thoughtfully” and “put the right things in [her] body,” in addition to doing a “work out in a way that will build muscle.” Whitney told listeners, “I’m on it, guys. … I don’t think it’s as big of an issue as it may seem.”

The former MTV star first addressed the issue in a July 24 Instagram Story, where she wrote, “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.” She also admitted her husband “has been worried about me.”

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around,” Whitney explained, adding, “I always feel hungry, but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.”

Whitney ended the post, stating, “Both are unacceptable, and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

The Los Angeles native rocketed to fame after being cast on The Hills in 2006, alongside Laguna Beach‘s Lauren Conrad. The ladies’ internships at Teen Vogue were chronicled in season 1, and Whitney later got her own New York City-set spinoff, The City, in 2008, which lasted for two seasons, as she launched her own fashion line, Whitney Eve. She married Tim on November 7, 2015, and they share a son, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, who was born in July 2017.