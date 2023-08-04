Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, met on the job, but the reality TV star has asserted that they waited until after working together to start a romance. After meeting on the set of MTV’s The City, Tim stood by Whitney’s side as her career blossomed. The Hills alum’s followers are curious to know more about Tim since Whitney tends to keep him and their child away from the spotlight.

What Does Whitney Port’s Husband Tim Rosenman Do for a Living?

Per his IMDb profile, Tim holds multiple credits as a television producer. He worked as a field producer for The City for one episode of The City and served as a full-time producer for more than 20 episodes of The X Factor.

What Is Tim Rosenman’s Net Worth?

Tim has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $1.5 million, according to several outlets.

When Did Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman Start Dating?

Whitney and Tim began dating in 2012, two years after her stint on The City, which ran from 2008 to 2010. Before the New York-based series was canceled, the Whitney Eve founder got Tim’s contact from him while on set. However, she kept things professional between them since they were colleagues for a brief time.

“I definitely made the first move,” Whitney revealed in an April 2015 Daily Mail interview. “I got his phone number and made up some excuse why I needed to reach him for something. I kind of felt he was never gonna try it with me. He’s not shy, but I know in his past with girls, he had difficulty making the first move.”

Whitney also pointed out that while she and Tim grew closer behind the scenes, they didn’t pursue their romance until after they finished working together.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“And I know, because of our jobs — because I was the talent and he was the producer — he wasn’t going to cross that line,” she explained. “It had to be me, you know. We got really close while we were on the show but didn’t start dating until after.”

That year, though, Whitney revealed during a Facebook fan Q&A that she fell in love with Tim at first sight, saying, “I alwayyyyyys loved Timmy, from the moment I met him. But we didn’t get together until after the show!”

Tim and Whitney tied the knot in November 2015 and have remained supportive of each other’s endeavors. On top of that, Whitney doesn’t hesitate to share glimpses into her life with Tim to social media. In June 2023, the former MTV personality gushed over her husband in a sweet Instagram post.

“Timmy!!! Our everything,” she captioned a series of photos of him and their son, Sonny. “You give us the greatest gift in life — you believe in us. We also puke in your car all the time, and you still like us. Thank you for protecting, caring, and feeding us every single day. It’s a lot and you kill it. We love you more than anything.”

How Many Kids Do Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman Have?

Whitney and Tim welcomed their first child, son Sonny Sanford Rosenman, in July 2017. The adoring parents always try to spoil their child with fun adventures, such as cross-country trips and amusement park visits.

After giving birth to Sonny, Whitney suffered from multiple miscarriages between 2019 through 2021. Each experience was a struggle for Whitney, and she recalled how her son noticed his mother grieving.

“I’m trying my best to be positive, especially just for Sonny, not even for me,” Whitney explained during a November 2021 episode of her “With Whit” podcast. “I don’t want him to see me, like, a mess. He’s seen me cry way more than I want him to see me cry. … It’s OK for him to see those things, but it’s important for him to know it’s nothing that he did and things sometimes happen.”