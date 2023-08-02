Who doesn’t like pasta? Evidently, The Hills alum Whitney Port, who explained the real reason why she doesn’t enjoy the dish amid fans’ growing concern over her slim figure.

“Yes, I’ve never tried pasta before, but it has nothing to do with nutrition and that it can be a cause of weight gain. It’s a pure texture thing,” Whitney, 38, noted during an episode of her “With Whit” podcast on Tuesday, August 1. Throughout her discussion, Whitney rehashed her former restrictive diet when she starred on the hit MTV reality TV series from 2006 to 2008.

While recalling that she used to only eat “1,000 calories a day,” Whitney explained that seeing herself on TV motivated her to lose weight at the time. During her podcast, Whitney confessed that she was “a bit shocked” when she thought she looked “a little pudgy” on screen.

“I think that was a self-reflection that people don’t normally have and [being on TV] forced me to have it,” Whitney said. “I think then that started maybe a slippery slope of some control issues — just control over what I look like — which I think is something that I should think about more. Because when I say that, it doesn’t necessarily correlate to my weight.”

Whitney then explained that when she thinks “about [her] weight, [she thinks] about just being attractive.”

“And I think that I need to define what attractive means to me, and then if those things are actually healthy,” she noted. “So, the moral of the story is there is a lot of self-reflection going on, and I think that’s the first step.”

Whitney concluded by addressing her fans who have expressed unease over her eating habits. Since she’s on vacation, Whitney explained that she has been enjoying “eating like s—t” because she is “just trying to get in calories, like pizza, ice cream, french fries, whatever it is.” However, the Los Angeles native wants to focus on maintaining her physical health when she returns from her break.

“But when I get home, I don’t want to do it in that way,” the former reality TV personality added. “I want to eat thoughtfully; I want to put the right things in my body, and I also want to work out in a way that will build muscle. So, I’m on it guys. Thank you for caring. Thank you for your love, for your support, for not saying something and then feeling comfortable feeling something after I said something. I think that takes a lot of restraint. I appreciate the community on here.”

Whitney’s recent comments about her diet come just over a week after she addressed online commenters who alleged that she has been “looking too thin,” the The City alum noted in a message posted to her Instagram Stories on July 24.

“At first, [the comments] didn’t bother me,” Whitney wrote in her note. “I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But [when husband Tim Rosenman] brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me [sic].”

After she took time “to figure out what has been happening” to her body, Whitney acknowledged that she hadn’t “consciously” been thinking about her physical changes.

“I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me,” Whitney admitted in her message. “It’s not something I strive for. I always feel hungry, but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel, though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. I don’t want to set an unhealthy example, so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”