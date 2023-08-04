Whitney Port has been living life in the spotlight since she landed her big break on The Hills in 2006. However, her family’s continuous support has kept the reality TV star grounded. Thanks to the help from her parents, four siblings, husband Tim Rosenman and their child, Whitney has managed to keep her personal life in check despite the pressures that come with fame.

Who Are Whitney Port’s Parents?

Whitney’s late father, Jeffrey Port, owed the fashion company Swarm, inspiring his daughter to pursue her own ambitions in the industry later in life. Whitney founded her own jewelry and clothing line, Whitney Eve, after she acquired more opportunities in Hollywood.

In March 2013, Whitney’s dad died following a battle with kidney cancer. At the time, the former MTV personality wrote a heart-wrenching tribute to Jeffrey via her since-defunct blog.

“Dear Dad, I’d like to start off by telling you how much I love you and how much I miss you,” Whitney wrote. “I miss your love, your voice and mostly right now just your touch. If I had to live my life once over, I wouldn’t change anything. Even if it meant losing you too soon, it would be worth all of the tears in the world because you were simply the greatest. … While my heart is broken and nothing seems to make sense right now, I am still holding on to every word you have said, every lesson you have taught, every memory and will continue to do so as I will always feel your presence.”

Whitney’s mother, Vicki Port (née Woskoff), raised her and Jeffrey’s children in Los Angeles.

How Many Siblings Does Whitney Port Have?

The Port family has several members, as Whitney has four siblings: brother Ryan and sisters Paige, Ashley and Jade. Jade had a brief cameo in The Hills in the early 2000s.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Who Is Whitney Port’s Husband?

Whitney met her husband, producer Tim Rosenman, on the set of The City. They began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in November 2013. Two years later, the couple got married.

Tim and Whitney have wanted to expand their family since they exchanged vows in November 2015. However, they’ve run into several setbacks, as Whitney has been outspoken about the multiple miscarriages she suffered over the years.

In July 2023, the Hills: New Beginnings alum revealed she and Tim were considering surrogacy to welcome more children. That summer, the pair also discussed Whitney’s physical health, which she revealed on social media. After countless fans claimed that Whitney appeared “too thin” in her Instagram posts, Whitney addressed the matter and mentioned that Tim had discussed her weight with her as well.

“At first, [the comments] didn’t bother me,” Whitney explained in August 2023. “I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But [when Tim] brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me [sic].”

How Many Kids Does Whitney Port Have?

In July 2017, Whitney and Tim welcomed their first child, Sonny Sanford Rosenman. The spouses regularly treat their growing son to fun trips and vacations, as the trio has been spotted enjoying different adventures together.

In the years after Sonny’s birth, Whitney suffered from several miscarriages in 2019 through 2021. After the last miscarriage, Whitney opened up about the experience during a November 2021 episode on her podcast, “With Whit,” noting that Sonny has witnessed his mom’s grief.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“I’m trying my best to be positive, especially just for Sonny, not even for me,” Whitney said. “I don’t want him to see me, like, a mess. He’s seen me cry way more than I want him to see me cry. … It’s OK for him to see those things, but it’s important for him to know it’s nothing that he did and things sometimes happen. Just like when he gets a booboo and cries, that’s what happens to Mommy too. I’m putting it in his terms.”