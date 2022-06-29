Release your inhibitions! MTV’s The Hills is an OG when it comes to reality TV and the sunny California coastline gives the perfect backdrop for a bikini day.

The 2006 teen drama followed Lauren Conrad as she navigated a move from Laguna Beach into a sunny Los Angeles apartment with Heidi Montag. Nowadays, instead of working an internship at Teen Vogue and dealing with Stephen Colletti drama, the Lauren Conrad Beauty author is balancing being a mom to sons Charlie and Liam, a wife to husband and Something Corporate rocker William Tell as well as being a business owner.

“Working moms have a really hard time just setting aside time for themselves,” the Laguna Beach alum explained to Us Weekly in June 2022. “I think that looks different from every person. I’m still figuring it out, but I’m definitely in a much better place than I was a few years ago.”

As for her former roommate, the Colorado native welcomed son Gunner in 2017 with husband Spencer Pratt and the couple announced they’re expecting baby No. 2 in June 2022 .

Heidi opened up about her relationship with her former friend and revealed the two “have not spoken.”

“Now that we’re both mothers, I think we see how unimportant so much of the drama is. Also it really makes you have a tighter group of friends,” the soon-to-be mother of two told Us Weekly that same month. “You don’t really have time to chit-chat or have long-term acquaintances. We are just on such different paths at this point. I would hope there is more mutual respect.”

While their last conversation a year ago ended on a “good” note, the influencer added, “So I really wish her the best and I am excited for all her success, that she has and her healthy beautiful kids and I would hope she’d wish the same for me at this point too.”

When it comes to the future of The Hills — the rest is still unwritten for the classic show. MTV announced a reboot of the long-running series with an all-new cast and OG star Audrina Patridge admitted she was “a little bummed about it.”

“I can’t believe they’re doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked,” she told People in June 2022. “I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image. And we’re not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense ’cause they’re going to be carefree and wild.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see The Hills stars’ best bikini moments over the years.