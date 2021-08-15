Money in the bank? The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt rose to fame while appearing on the iconic MTV reality series from 2006 to 2010 — and it made the now-married couple a pretty penny over the years. But how much are they actually worth?

The husband and wife duo are estimated to be worth $300,000 combined in 2021, which is a far cry from their peak net worth of $10 million. How did they amass so much cash — and then blow it? Here’s what we know.

Heidi and Spencer Became Reality TV Icons

Heidi starred on The Hills opposite her then-BFF Lauren Conrad, as well as castmates Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port, during season 1. Spencer joined the cast in season 2. The couple continued to appear regularly on the series until its end in 2010 but were removed by producers during the final season due to an alleged confrontation between Spencer and a producer. The pair were married in 2008 while the show was still on air.

Outside of The Hills, Heidi went on to appear in several other reality series, including Famous Food and Celebrity Big Brother. As a couple, she and Spencer competed on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. They also starred on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars and appeared in an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap, during which they traded lives with Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard and her husband, photographer Sacha Brown.

In 2019, Heidi and Spencer returned to The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, and have starred in both seasons so far.

Heidi and Spencer Blew a Lot of Their Money on Material Items

In 2013, the couple revealed to In Touch that they had spent the majority of their $10 million fortune and were forced to adjust their lifestyle.

“We were immature and we got caught up,” Spencer told the outlet at the time. “Every time we’d go out to eat, we’d order $4,000 bottles of wine. Heidi was going to the mall and dropping $20,000 to $30,000 a day. We thought we were Jay Z and Beyoncé.” He previously admitted to spending “probably spent a million dollars on suits and fancy clothes” in an interview with The Daily Beast. “My whole million-dollar wardrobe — I would never wear that again. They’re props.”

The couple also revealed the same year that they spent their money so quickly in anticipation of the apocalypse. “The thing is, we heard that the planet was going to end in 2012,” Spencer told OK magazine in 2013. “We thought, ‘We have got to spend this money before the asteroid hits.'”

Heidi also underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day in 2009, which certainly cost a pretty penny.

“It’s really easy to spend millions of dollars if you’re not careful and you think it’s easy to keep making millions of dollars,” Spencer told Money in 2018. “The money was just coming so fast and so easy that my ego led me to believe that ‘Oh, this is my life forever.'”