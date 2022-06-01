You Don’t Want to Forget Heidi Montag’s Bikini Moments! See ‘The Hills’ Star’s Best Swimsuit Photos

From Colorado to California girl! Heidi Montag has always been flashy ever since she became a reality TV star in 2006 when MTV’s The Hills premiered. Back then and to this day, the reality personality wears outfits to perfectly go with an event. Being a Los Angeles resident, most parties are pool parties and there is only one acceptable look: a smoking hot bikini.

Heidi hosted a spring pool party at the Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas in April 2010, one month after its grand opening. She attended the adult-only recreational area wearing shimmery pink bikini bottoms and a flowy wrap top. The Marriage Boot Camp alum had recently undergone 10 cosmetic surgeries at 23 years old, which included a breast enhancement, nose job and leg liposuction.

The Single Jeans founder experienced intolerable pain while recovering from the procedures and even advised other young 20-something women to steer clear of going under the knife. Additionally, she experienced permanent scarring on her skin.

“The big dark mark from my chin reduction is probably the most noticeable. But the absolute worst is on my breasts, and the scariest is below my butt cheek,” she told Life & Style in 2010. “People have fewer scars from car accidents than I have on my body.”

After The Hills ended in 2010, Heidi and her husband, Spencer Pratt, grew their family by welcoming their son, Gunner, in 2017. Just like the hate she received from her extensive cosmetic surgeries, the influencer experienced a ton of criticism on how she was raising her child.

Spencer previously told Life & Style in 2021 that his wife was judged for still pushing her then-4-year-old in a stroller. “[She] internalizes the mom-shaming and has to battle in her own head, which is so unfortunate,” the Prat Daddy Crystals founder explained. “And I’m like, ‘Block these mofos,’ and she’s like, ‘No … they should know boundaries.’”

The family-of-three are always on the go, enjoying kid-friendly activities … especially anything that involves the pool or the beach. “Our first family beach day!” she captioned her July 2018 Instagram photo at her old stomping grounds at Laguna Beach. “Gunner’s new favorite place (that’s seaweed in G’s hand).”

Their family is soon extending, as Heidi revealed in June 2022 that she is pregnant with baby No. 2 after dealing with infertility struggles. She told Us Weekly that she “couldn’t be more excited” to welcome another little one into the world.

Keep scrolling to see Heidi Montag’s best bikini photos!