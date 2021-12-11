Vinny Guadagnino chose to continue his relationship with Akielia Rucker from Double Shot at Love in the show’s season 3 finale. While both haven’t commented on how dating life is going, Akielia might have to try to find room for socializing in her busy schedule.

When the series wrapped on December 9, Akielia shared multiple snaps of friends’ congratulatory statements to her Instagram Stories but none of her apparent boyfriend. Meanwhile, Vinny spent the night at a holiday party in New York City.

Some have noticed that Akielia does follow Vinny on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her back. Nevertheless, Akielia is a busy woman, as her social media is filled with career details and hobbies.

MTV

Akielia Rucker Played Basketball in College

Labeled in her Instagram bio as “retired hooper,” the Missouri native played the guard position as a freshmen for Webster University’s basketball team, according to Webster Athletics’ website. She played for the university’s 2011 through 2012 season.

Akielia even shared her athletic skills in one episode alongside Vinny on Double Shot of Love.

“Fun fact: I’m a retired college hooper!” the season 3 winner wrote via Instagram on November 11, sharing a clip of her and the former Jersey Shore star playing basketball. “Catch me and Vin in MY element tonight on an all-new episode of @doubleshotatlove!! Who do you have your money on!?”

Akielia Is a Travel Nurse

In between modeling, Akielia also works as a travel nurse.

“Have no fear the travel nurse is here!” she captioned a TikTok video posted to her Instagram account on November 19. “A lil @tiktok fun in the midst of the madness.”

The video featured her and another nurse playfully dancing, wearing their medical attire. Akielia’s followers reacted positively to the clip.

“Hottest nurse ever,” one Instagram user wrote. Others also expressed their appreciation for Akielia’s dedication to her job.

“Very happy and proud of you being a much-needed essential worker, especially in the midst of a pandemic,” another user wrote. I enjoy watching you on Double Shot and can see that you are a good person. Not just eye candy.”

Akielia Is Known for MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Akielia has starred in the MTV game show Wild ’N Out in seasons 15 through 16 and will return for season 17, per her Instagram bio.

She shared her excitement for her season 16 return over the summer.

“Are you ready for the EVENT of the new millennium?!” Akielia wrote via Instagram on August 10, ahead of the season premiere of Wild ’N Out. She posted a sexy photo of her wearing a black netted top with matching ripped shorts and fishnet stockings.