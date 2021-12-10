Another shot at love? Vinny Guadagnino chose to continue pursuing a relationship with Akielia Rucker during the season 3 finale of Double Shot at Love, but are they still together? Keep reading to find out!

Neither Vinny, 34, nor Akielia, 28, have spoken publicly about their current relationship status since the MTV series wrapped on Thursday, December 9.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The contestant shared a slew of posts on her Instagram Story from friends congratulating her on winning the series, but did not post directly about if Vinny is still her boyfriend. After the finale aired, the Jersey Shore star spent the evening at a wild Christmas-themed party in New York City.

As it stands, AK follows Vinny on Instagram, but he does not follow her back.

During Double Shot at Love, the reality star narrowed it down to three ladies — Akielia, Erika DeVito and Emily “Peachy” Piccinonno. He opted to leave the show with AK after she won his mom’s approval.

The season 3 winner received a ton of love from fans. “It would be in his best interest to choose you,” one person wrote on Akielia’s Instagram. “You’re my one and only pick,” someone else added.

However, not all viewers thought he made the right choice. Vinny tweeted that it “sucked” to send home his other finalists, and fans sounded off about his choice.

“His mom was the only one that felt strongly about AK … I wish him the best, but I don’t see it lasting,” one user wrote. “So, you basically saw two girls exactly right for u — Peachy or Erika — and decided to go completely left. Sounds typical of any guy,” another follower responded. “He is so afraid to commit, so he always goes with the wrong women,” someone else mused.

That’s not to say Double Shot at Love doesn’t work to find a lasting partner. “Pauly D” DelVecchio previously told People that he and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, are “living proof” the format can work. The pair met while she was a contestant on season 1 of the MTV dating show and have been together for about two years. The couple appeared during season 3 to help Vinny on his journey to find love.

Hunkering down together during the coronavirus pandemic actually gave Pauly and Nikki a chance to really solidify their romance.

“The pandemic gave us a chance to focus on our relationship,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said. “And we were able to actually film, too. It’s cool to bring her along because she’s friends with my Jersey Shore family as well now, and their family. So it’s been great. It’s been a good time, and we’re just taking it day by day. We’re happy.”