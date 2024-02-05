Who Is Cam Arnold? Meet Singer Lauren Alaina's Husband

​”Thicc As Thieves”! Lauren Alaina is married to her longtime partner, Cam Arnold.

The country star and businessman tied the knot on February 4, 2024, after about four years together. Following the couple’s extravagant Nashville wedding at The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, which boasted a guest list of 450 people, fans are wondering about Lauren’s ​new husband.

Who Is Lauren Alaina’s Husband Cam Arnold?

Cam is a Nashville-based sales professional who works in the insurance industry. According to Cam’s LinkedIn profile, he has more than eight years of experience in sales and currently serves as the ​vice ​president of ​sales at SouthPoint Risk, an independent insurance agency.

It seems that opposites attract for the American Idol alum and Cam, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight despite his wife’s celebrity status.

Cam is so private that Lauren once joked during a November 2022 interview with People that he “likes to be in the shadows” as she shines on stage.

This aspect of Cam was endearing to Lauren, who ​described ​him as a man ​that “wears a suit for work every day” during another March 2023 interview with People.

“I’m not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me. And I’m still not sure he fully does know who I am!” Lauren quipped to the outlet at the time. “I’m just kidding. But he’s very normal.”

Courtesy of Lauren Alaina/Instagram

How Did Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold Meet?

Lauren and Cam’s love story began back in 2020 after the pair met at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa festival in Mexico. Though they began dating shortly after ​that, they opted to keep their relationship private for several years.

When Did Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold Get Engaged?

Lauren made her relationship with Cam public the day after he proposed in November 2022, bringing her then-fiancé on stage during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Terry Wyatt / Stringer

“I didn’t think this year could get any better, [but last night] I got asked into another family!” Lauren gushed to the audience. After calling ​for Cam to join her on stage, the “Getting Good” singer said, “Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”

The next day, Lauren took to Instagram to share the good news.

“BRIDE be dang’d, y’all,” she began her caption along with a photo ​showing off her ring while posing with Cam. “My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. 💍 #Laurnold.”

What Has Lauren Alaina Said About Her Marriage to Cam Arnold?

Lauren reflected on her marriage to Cam during a February 5, 2024, interview with People.

After calling Cam her “safe place to call home forever,” Lauren ​said about her husband, “I’m excited to have someone to celebrate everything with. To have a definite first call, always. And just a partnership that is so much stronger than any other partnership you have.”

She added, “It’s exciting to know you have someone to celebrate everything with and to share hardships with, to have someone that will walk through life with you, good and bad.”

Cam echoed Lauren’s sentiments, saying his marriage “means the world” to him and adding that he is “excited to watch Lauren’s career flourish” and “to be her No. 1 fan.”

“Even if everything goes to hell in a hand basket, I still will be,” the proud husband added.