Who Is Chariah Gordon Taylor Swift's Friend and Fellow Chiefs WAG

Move over Brittany Mahomes. Chariah Gordon has proven she’s become one of Taylor Swift‘s top pals among the Kansas City Chiefs WAGS, and fans want to know all about her.

Chariah Gordon Is Engaged to Mecole Hardman

Chariah began dating the Chiefs’ wide receiver in Septeber 2021. The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on June 20, 2024. The video showed Mecole getting down on one knee and proposing in front of family and friends next to a well lit sign asking, “Will you marry me?” Mecole even enlisted singer and pianist Jon B. to serenade the pair with his song “I Do.” Chariah happily said “yes” and the duo wrote in the caption, “Say hello to the future Mr. & Mrs. Hardman.”

Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman Are Parents

The entrepreneur gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Three, on February 12, 2023, which happened to be the same date the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. However, Mecole was there for the birth and not at the big game in Glendale, Arizona, as he was on injured reserve at the time and not scheduled to play.

Chariah and Mecole welcomed baby No. 2, a daughter named Ci, in May 2024.

What Does Chariah Gordon Do for a Living?

Chariah founded the skincare company The Glo Collection, which has since branched out into clothing.

She started the business after personally battling acne. “Trust me, I know a thing or two about a good confidence boost. After two years of suffering from relentless breakouts, nothing raised my head higher than personally cracking the code to clear skin and independently finding my glo,” Chariah explained on Glo’s website.

She added, “So, ladies, this is our space for melanated organic skincare, chic fashion and vivacious femininity. You name it, we’re here for it! No longer are we asking for a seat at the table. Instead, we are beautifully making moves in our own lane.”

Chariah models all of the clothing she sells on her site, which ranges from faux leather pants, crop tops and chic dresses.

Chariah Gordon Made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Instagram Official

Fans joked that Chariah “broke the internet” when she posted the first Instagram photo of Taylor kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce on the cheek following the Chiefs’ 31 – 17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, 2023. She and Mecole posed with the couple for the postgame snapshot, which Chariah shared the following day.

Chariah Gordon Is One of Taylor Swift’s Closest Chiefs WAGS

The “Karma” singer is frequently joined by Chariah in Travis’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium while they watch their significant others play. Taylor also makes regular appearances on Chariah’s Instagram page, including another photo kissing Travis following Kansas City’s 2024 season opener on September 5, as well as another one of the Grammy winner resting her head on Travis’ shoulder while putting her arms around both her boyfriend and Chariah.

The Chicago, Illinois, native posted an Instagram Story on October 7, 2024, with Taylor in Travis’s suite following the Chiefs’ 26 – 13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. “Part two, how do you feel after this win?” Chariah asked Taylor, who responded it was her pal’s turn to answer the question. “I think that we feel really good after this win. We’re five and 0, going into a bye week, it is perfect!” Chariah declared, as Taylor responded, “Perfect is the word!” The “Fortnight” singer also apologized for “photobombing” herself, as the ladies were standing in front of a framed promotional photo from Taylor’s Eras tour.