While many football fans love getting to know the professional athletes, the WAGs – also known as wives and girlfriends of the athletes – also get to enjoy their time in the spotlight. More than one year after Taylor Swift became a WAG by dating Travis Kelce, it was reported that Bravo was filming a reality show about the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs. What is the show about and who will appear?

Are the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Getting a Reality Show?

People reported that a reality show about the Chiefs’ WAGs was in the works in October 2024. The show – which will potentially air on Bravo – is in the early stages of development and the cast list has yet to be officially determined, according to the insider.

“There’s still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there’s enough there to build a full series around,” the insider explained about the project. “It’s very much a work in progress.”

An additional source told the outlet that the pilot episode was filmed in the off-season following the team’s victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl. Mecole Hardman Jr.‘s fiancé, Chariah Gordon, and Chris Jones’ girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, reportedly filmed scenes for the pilot, though the professional athletes aren’t expected to have large roles on the potential show.

“The action is all centered around Chariah and Sheawna and their group of friends, who all know the struggles of being partners to these workaholic athletes,” the insider explained.

Who Will Appear on the Chiefs WAGs Reality Show?

The show’s official cast hasn’t been determined, though sources told People that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and tight end Blake Bell’s wife, Lindsay Bell, did not film the pilot episode.

A third insider told People that fans also shouldn’t expect Taylor to make an appearance on the show. “Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed,” the source claimed. “Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left.”

“She enjoys all the ladies she’s met, but she will not be a part of Bravo’s storyline,” the insider added about Taylor, who began dating Travis in the summer of 2023.

Taylor has grown close with many of the WAGs, and has spent time with Chariah at games during the 2024-2025 season. During the Chiefs’ home opener on September 5, 2024, Taylor appeared in a video with Chariah as they gushed about the team’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Exclusive interview with Chariah. After the game, how are you feeling after this victory?” the “Cornelia Street” singer asked Chariah in a clip posted to the influencer’s Instagram Story.

Chariah said she was “feeling good after this victory,” and then asked Taylor, “How are you feeling, sissy-pop?”

“I’m feeling fantastic,” the “Shake It Off” singer said with a laugh before the friends began enthusiastically jumping up and down as Chariah shouted, “We won!”